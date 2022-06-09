Manchin pledges his support for Biden’s ATF nominee in major step toward confirmation

By Morgan Rimmer and Manu Raju, CNN

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin told CNN Thursday that he will vote in favor of President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobaco, Firearms and Explosives, a critical endorsement that almost certainly ensures confirmation.

The West Virginia Democrat, who resisted Biden’s first nominee to lead the ATF, told CNN Thursday that he will vote “yes” on Steve Dettelbach’s nomination after they met.

“I’m going to support him,” said Manchin. “I feel confident he’ll be able to lead this extremely important (agency) and protect the people who are on the front lines, and these agents need leadership and they need someone who understands what they do and how vital their services are to our country.”

This means that the ATF nominee almost certainly has the votes to be confirmed given the support of Maine Sen. Angus King as well.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

