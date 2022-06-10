MSWD hosts groundbreaking for new water reclamation facility

Construction officially began for the Mission Springs Water District's (MSWD) new Regional Water Reclamation Facility on Friday.

MSWD held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning where local business leaders and elected officials gathered together to discuss the project.

The treatment plant is going to treat about 1.5 million gallons of wastewater a day. This is going to give more houses currently using a septic tank system, the ability to connect to the MSWD's treatment system also.

It is also going to relieve part of the MSWD's Horton Wastewater Treatment Plant which is nearing capacity according to water officials. To keep up with the growing Desert Hot Springs economy, MSWD felt the need for this new plant.

The City of Desert Hot Springs is welcoming the project with open arms.

This plan has been years in the making and will be officially complete by 2023.

It will be located between the 19th and 20th Avenues in Desert Hot Springs.

President of MSWD Board of Directors, Russ Martin said that the special thing about this project is that it's not going to raise the prices of current ratepayers.

The project is being funded by several grants MSWD applied for, and many of the loans acquired to build it have a very low-interest rate.

During the first few days, the new plant is going to serve at least 700 new homes.