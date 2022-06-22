Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert

Highway 74 was closed in both directions for several hours after a major injury crash near Vista Point.

The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said the crash was between a semi-truck and a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to Desert Regional with major injuries. Video sent to us from a viewer shows nearby drivers attempting to get the driver of the Dodge out of the vehicle prior to the arrival of police and medics.

Highway 74 was closed at the bottom of the hill in Palm Desert and at the top of the hill on Highway 371. The roadway was reopened in both directions before 3:30 p.m.

