Thousands of SCE customers without power in Cathedral City

A power outage in Cathedral City left more 7,600 customers without power Wednesday afternoon, according to Southern California Edison.

As of 3:15 p.m., the number of customers affected by the outage is down to 5475.

Businesses in the area of Vista Chino and Landau, including a CVS pharmacy, have confirmed their power is out as well.

There is no word on whether the outage is weather-related at this time. The west end of the Coachella Valley has seen some lightning strikes in the past hour.

We've got a lightning strike in Palm Springs. This was from a viewer just a few minutes ago. If you have weather video or photos to share, tag @KESQ or email it to SHARE@KESQ.COM. We might use it on TV or online!



Latest Updates on the Storm ---> https://t.co/8wFp8sEdyk pic.twitter.com/UHWLtZF0QW — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) June 22, 2022

According to SCE, power is expected to be restored to most customers by 3:10 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.