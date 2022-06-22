Skip to Content
Thousands of SCE customers without power in Cathedral City

KESQ

A power outage in Cathedral City left more 7,600 customers without power Wednesday afternoon, according to Southern California Edison.

As of 3:15 p.m., the number of customers affected by the outage is down to 5475.

Businesses in the area of Vista Chino and Landau, including a CVS pharmacy, have confirmed their power is out as well.

There is no word on whether the outage is weather-related at this time. The west end of the Coachella Valley has seen some lightning strikes in the past hour.

According to SCE, power is expected to be restored to most customers by 3:10 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

