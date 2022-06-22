Supervisors approve $7 million for first phase of plan to relocate Oasis Mobile Home Park residents

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved funding for the first phase of a plan for affordable housing for residents of the hazard-plagued Oasis Mobile Home Park near Thermal.

The board approved the allocation of $7 million for phase 1 of the Oasis Villas Apartments. Officials said the complex will create new affordable and safe housing opportunities for families living at Oasis Mobile Home Park and in dilapidated housing in the eastern Coachella Valley.

The $7 million is from a $30 million state grant Riverside County received to provide relocation assistance to over 200 families, nearly 1,100 individuals, living at the Oasis Mobile Home Park which is located on tribe land near Thermal.

The funding was secured by State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia to be included in last year’s state budget.

Residents in the Oasis Mobile Home Park have been without safe, clean water for nearly two years.

Since August 2019, the EPA has issued three emergency orders at the Oasis Mobile Home Park due to high levels of cancer-causing arsenic.

The Oasis MHP isn't the only area affected by the issue. As I-Team investigator Peter Daut learned last month, more than 115 communities in the eastern Coachella Valley affected.

Since November, the EPA found water containing arsenic levels above federal legal limits in at least seven mobile home parks.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this issue.