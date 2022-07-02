Nantucket home listed for record $56 million

By Web Staff

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A property on Nantucket has set a record for the highest listing on the island: $56 million.

The 10-bedroom home on Nantucket Harbor is known as “Beam Ends.” It is a four-acre waterfront compound in Monomoy with three buildings.

The agents handling the sale, Marybeth Gilmartin and Shelly Tretter Lynch of Compass, say the estate has 15,000 square feet of living space. It has seven full and four half baths.

If the home sells close to the asking price, it would shatter the record for most expensive sale on Nantucket. That was set in April when John Henry bought a property for $37 million.

