Palm Springs unified school district is hosting a summer job fair.

Palm Springs unified school district is holding a summer job fair to fill multiple positions within the district.

Some of the current job openings include bus drivers, nutritional services, custodial and campus safety assistants.

The school district is offering full time, part time, and substitute positions as well.

The job fair will be on held Wednesday July 13th from 9 AM to 11 AM. Located at the district administration center.

Registration for this event can be found here or to see the districts current job openings and apply click here