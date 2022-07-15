El Centro Border Patrol hosts Border Safety Event on desert heat

Apprehensions at the border continue to rise for El Centro Border Patrol (ECBP). As it gets hot, the journey for some people illegally entering the United States can turn deadly.

ECBP held a Border Patrol Safety Event where reporters, consulate members, members of Representative Raul Ruiz's team, the CEO of the nearby hospital, and many others walked two miles in the shoes of those who make the journey across the desert.

News Channel 3's Crystal Jimenez was one of those reporters that participated in the trek.

The sun beaming, 105-degree weather, and scorching hot sand, are just some of the conditions people go through when traveling through the desert trying to enter the United States illegally from Mexico.

During the simulation, border patrol tried to make the simulation as realistic as possible. Those participating were told to carry a gallon of water and follow an agent who pretended to be a human smuggler.

Last fiscal year ECBP reported having 28 deaths in its sector. This year that number is only at five so far, which is a decrease compared to the same time period last year.

Chief Gregory Bovino said one death occurred the day before the event just a few miles away from where the simulation began.

Border Patrol's Search, Trauma, and Rescue unit is deployed everytime someone is in need of medical attention.

“A lot of people crossing they don’t carry enough water, or they’re told its just a short trip so they’re not prepared," said Kallie Sheppard, a BORSTAR agent. "Just walking you get tired, cramping if you’re not hydrated, things like that. Then like I said you go through dehydration where it eventually goes into heat stroke, where mentally you don’t know what’s going on.”

After the two mile hike was over, BORSTAR agents simulated a scenario of a distress call from someone with a heat illness.

ECBP attributes the response of its BORSTAR team and rescue beacons to the decrease in deaths this year.

The rescue beacons are placed throughout the desert so someone in distress can call for help.

It hopes that by hosting these events, it can help to continue decreasing the number of deaths, and one way or another prevent people from illegally entering through the treacherous desert.