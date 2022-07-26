Blown tire causes SUV to roll over on Highway 111 in Palm Springs
An SUV carrying seven passengers rolled over on Highway 111 near Gateway Drive in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at 3:42 p.m. right by the memorial sign for Palm Springs Police Officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny.
Police told News Channel 3 that a tire on the vehicle blew out, causing the SUV to roll over.
Some of the occupants of the vehicle had minor scapes. A 60-year-old was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
Traffic was temporarily impacted by the crash, but all lanes were back open by 5 p.m.
