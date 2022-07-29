Skip to Content
Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city

Beaumont Police Department

For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont.

Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city.

City crews are working to direct traffic away from the area. Police ask travelers to avoid the area if possible.

A similar incident on June 15 blocked three intersections in the city for six hours on June 15.

The issue prompted Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz to send a letter to the Chief Operating Officer of Union Pacific Railroad

"These delays, and the lack of communication surrounding Union Pacific's stopped train, are unacceptable," Ruiz wrote on June 21.

Ruiz asked to meet with Union Pacific's leadership team to discuss the earlier incident so it would not happen again.

