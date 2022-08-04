Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted for two hours

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass.

Traffic was heavily impacted going the I-10 near the Bob Hope Exit as the incident led to all eastbound being shut down.

Traffic was diverted onto Bob Hope Drive during the closure

RIVCO: EB I-10 @ Ramona Road (Thousand Palms), all lanes blocked due to traffic incident. Unknown duration to clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/vXWJWIifKj — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 4, 2022

All lanes were reopened by 1:06 p.m.

Details of the deadly crash are unknown at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.