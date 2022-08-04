Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:49 AM

Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted for two hours

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass.

Traffic was heavily impacted going the I-10 near the Bob Hope Exit as the incident led to all eastbound being shut down.

Traffic was diverted onto Bob Hope Drive during the closure

All lanes were reopened by 1:06 p.m.

Details of the deadly crash are unknown at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Bella Quaranta

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content