Joshua Tree National Park hiking trail to be reopened after a two-month closure

The 49 Palms hiking trail at Joshua Tree National Park will be reopened on Monday, August 12.

The trail was closed on June 1 to allow for the park's bighorn sheep to have undisturbed access to surface water.

However recent rainfall events have allowed for the trail to be reopened, park officials said. On Monday, a storm caused the temporary closure of the southern part of the park. Park officials posted a short video of the flooding in that area.

"Bighorn sheep continue to rely on this water source. If they are viewed while hiking in this area, please remember to give them space to drink and do not approach them or any wildlife in the park," reads a notice from park management.

Park management also alerted visitors to be on the look out for desert tortoises. They are more active at the park with the additional moisture. Visitors are advised to look under vehicles before driving and to drive with caution to protect the rare desert dweller.

Hikers are also advised to plan their hikes at or before sunrise and end by 10:00 AM, or not to begin until after 4:00 PM. Hiking in the middle of the day is not recommended.

For more information on hiking smart in the heat at Joshua Tree National Park can be found at the following website: www.nps.gov/jotr/planyourvisit/hiking.htm.