Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens after week-long flash flood clean-up

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopened on Monday, a week-long clean-up from a flash flood, which left hundreds of customers stranded.

A week ago, a storm brought heavy rain to the mountain, causing flooding in parts of the tram station. Tram officials said about 234 passengers were stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram car was working, but the road to leave was washed out by the rain.

The flood damage this time around was not as severe as it was back in February 2019. That's when the flooding took out a chunk of Tramway Road.

The Tram's general manager said it was only after inspections that they realized the recent storm clean-up would take more days than expected. Crews worked all week cleaning up. They made sure to remove the mud and debris on the roadway, equipment, and dock area.

While clean-up efforts were underway, tram officials apologized for the inconvenience it caused visitors.

If you do have plans to go to the Tram, you currently cannot buy your tickets online. Tram officials said you can buy tickets on-site this morning starting at 9:30 a.m., with the first tram car set to go up at 10 a.m. tentatively.