Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 2:32 PM

Palm Springs mobile home park residents seek answers after a month of power outages

KESQ

People who live in the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates in North Palm Springs want to know why they have been dealing with power outages for the past month. 

"The power goes off intermittently without notice. And then with no explanation," said Janis Ballinger, a resident of the park.

We've been tracking this story since July 17.

Ballinger said the most recent outage was on Thursday. The outage lasted nearly the entire day.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. for more on the outages, including what residents are planning to do about it.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content