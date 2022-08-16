‘More than a hero’ Loved ones honor fallen Officer Suresh Krause after 10 years

On Tuesday evening, family and friends came together to honor Army Chief Warrant Officer Suresh Krause and 10 others, who were killed in action in Afghanistan 10 years ago.

On August 16th, 2012- 11 people, including Krause, died after his Blackhawk helicopter was shot down over the Kandahar province. Krause was the pilot.

“Not just a local hero, not just a national hero but he’s a global hero,” said Krause's uncle Brody Schmidt.

Krause was a son, a nephew and friend to all who made the ultimate sacrifice. “He was the life of the party. An energetic, electric smile. He could walk into any room and it could be gray and he could make it bright," Schmidt reminisced.

Schmidt said he had a close relationship with his nephew, and that Krause inspired him to get his motorcyle. “In May of 2012, I got my bike and then when he was killed in action so I decided to turn the bike into a tribute bike," Schmidt explained, "You know, it keeps his memory alive for me but also gives me a chance to tell his story.”

After Krause died in the attack, his uncle told News Channel 3 he promised he’d continue to ride with him for the years to come. “Bronze star and the purple heart and it’s just a mural that just embodies him, that honors his legacy and it’s colorful, it’s bold - just like he was.”

And at the Palm Springs Air Museum, there was a memorial to honor Krause, along with the 10 others who died in the tragic crash.

Even after 10 years, Krause’s mother told us she feels like it happened just yesterday. “I don’t really know where 10 years have gone by," said Suzette Krause-Schmidt, "It’s just everyday it’s just for us, we have a little shine in our home and we see his pictures and all his awards and stuff like that.”

She said she misses her son everyday. “He was our one and only pride and joy," his mother added, "Not because he was our son, he was just a really really loving boy.”

And that although he’s gone, his legacy will live on forever. “I can’t be sad because he’d be very sad if he sees me sad because he was such a strong boy. And he was like mom you can be like that you know. So that’s how I want us how to remember and everybody to remember.”