DAP Health in Palm Springs launched a new monkeypox hotline for community members with questions regarding the virus.

The hotline can be reached at (760) 656-8432. It is not for people to be put on a vaccine waiting list.

The advocacy-based health organization's call center is taking hundreds of calls every day as people search for answers and the virus continues to spread.

