Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:43 AM
Published 10:41 AM

Palm Springs clinic first in Riverside County to test for monkeypox using phlegm

KESQ

PS…Test, Riverside County’s first nonprofit clinic, has become the first in the county to collect phlegm samples for monkeypox testing.

The Palm Springs clinic has touted itself as a leader in accessible services, known for offering 100% free STI testing and treatment.

With the number of monkeypox cases on the rise across Riverside County, including in the Coachella Valley, the clinic opted to add monkeypox testing to its list of services.

The CDC developed, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance* for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic test to detect the Non-variola Orthopoxvirus (NVO)." 

By the end of June 2022, less than 10% of the available nationwide LRN NVO testing capacity had been used, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month, The Biden Administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency, unleashing additional federal resources to make testing and vaccines more widely available.

However, some clinicians and patients nationwide, including in the Coachella Valley, have reported continued challenges quickly accessing enough monkeypox tests and vaccines.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for the full report.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content