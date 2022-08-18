Palm Springs clinic first in Riverside County to test for monkeypox using phlegm

PS…Test, Riverside County’s first nonprofit clinic, has become the first in the county to collect phlegm samples for monkeypox testing.

The Palm Springs clinic has touted itself as a leader in accessible services, known for offering 100% free STI testing and treatment.

With the number of monkeypox cases on the rise across Riverside County, including in the Coachella Valley, the clinic opted to add monkeypox testing to its list of services.

The CDC developed, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance* for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic test to detect the Non-variola Orthopoxvirus (NVO)."

By the end of June 2022, less than 10% of the available nationwide LRN NVO testing capacity had been used, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month, The Biden Administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency, unleashing additional federal resources to make testing and vaccines more widely available.

However, some clinicians and patients nationwide, including in the Coachella Valley, have reported continued challenges quickly accessing enough monkeypox tests and vaccines.

