Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼

Authorities put a call out for the community's help in finding a Yucca Valley man last seen in the Fontana area on August 9, 2022.

Robert Frank Lewis, Jr., 43, was released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on August 9. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, following his release, Lewis was transported to the Merrill Center in Fontana to voluntarily continue his medical care. It was later discovered Lewis did not enter the facility and departed the property.

Family members reported him missing soon after and his whereabouts remain unknown. There have been no reported sightings of Lewis in the Morongo Basin area to date, Sheriff's officials added.

Lewis is a Black male adult described as 6 feet tall, 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this case or believe you may have seen Lewis, call the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station at 760-366-4175 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 909-387-8313.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.