Palm Springs grants delayed Orchid Tree Resort project 1-year extension

The long-delayed Orchid Tree Resort near downtown Palm Springs is going to take a little longer.

The project was granted an extension despite concerns about financing and safety on the site.

Last month, the city's planning commission denied a request for a 2-year extension after concerns sparked about progress and funding.

Last week, Palm Springs city council reversed that decision in an appeal and voted unanimously to give a 1-year extension on the deadline to break ground as city leaders try to ease community frustrations.

