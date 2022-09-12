Skip to Content
The city of Palm Springs has College of the Desert west campus updates

The City of Palm Springs will hold a news conference with Mayor Lisa Middleton to discuss the College of the Desert West Valley campus and announce a major new development.

There has been a lot of discussion on what the COD west campus should incorporate to best serve the community and we will learn what the City of Palm Springs has to say.

When: Monday, Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Steps in front of City Hall, 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 5 pm and 6 pm, for the full story.

