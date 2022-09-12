The city of Palm Springs has College of the Desert west campus updates

The City of Palm Springs will hold a news conference with Mayor Lisa Middleton to discuss the College of the Desert West Valley campus and announce a major new development.

There has been a lot of discussion on what the COD west campus should incorporate to best serve the community and we will learn what the City of Palm Springs has to say.

To familiarize yourself with some of our latest COD news from the community, click here.

When: Monday, Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Steps in front of City Hall, 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way

