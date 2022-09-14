Skip to Content
Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio

A child found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a parking lot in Indio has been pronounced dead, police confirmed.

Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street at around 1:40 p.m., Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3.

First responders arrived at the scene and declared the child dead.

There was no word on the child's age.

The circumstances surrounding the child's death remain under investigation. The coroner is en route to the scene.

