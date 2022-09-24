Skip to Content
September 24, 2022
A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs

Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino.

Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday.

No one was injured.

A resident of the complex who reportedly owns the property says several units were impacted by the smoke.

There is no word yet on the extent of the damage inside the unit.

We continue to follow this story and will provide more information when it becomes available.

Laurilie Jackson

