September 24, 2022 7:16 PM
Published 3:37 PM

A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta

Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Deputy Yoo of the Thermal sheriff's station at (760) 863-8990.

City News Service, Inc.

Laurilie Jackson

