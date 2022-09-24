Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk returns to Palm Desert in-person

Coachella Valley residents are invited to take part in the Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk to raise money and awareness for local patients.

Online registration is closed, but people can still register at the event.

The Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk aims to highlight men's health during National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The race is part of a national event series, including walks and runs in 50 other communities. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Prostate cancer takes the life of an American man every 15 minutes.

According to organizers, this family-friendly event is an important way to unite to ZERO out prostate cancer. They say, our caring community will celebrate prostate cancer survivors and caregivers and honor those that have been lost to the disease.

There will be fun activities, including a special Kids Superhero Dash for Dad, to get everyone involved. See below for tomorrow's schedule.

When: Sunday, September 25, 2022, Day-of-Event Schedule:

6:30 to 7:30 AM - Race Day Registration/T-shirt Pick-Up

7:15 AM - Opening Ceremony

7:30 AM - 5K Run/Walk Start

7:35 AM - 1-Mile Walk Start

8:45 AM - Kids Superhero Dash for Dad Start

8:50 AM - Survivor Ceremony

9:00 AM - Fundraising Awards

9:15 AM - Closing Remarks

If you choose to participate you can tag @zerocancer on social media with the hashtag #endprostatecancer to tell organizers your inspiration for participating and you are encouraged to stop by the ZERO table to meet the team and for a handheld sign you can hold in any photos you share. For more information visit www.support.zerocancer.org.