Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley

A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Yucca Valley.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue.

First responders found the man unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Authorities said he suffered major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

