Palm Springs Tram’s Snow Guessing Contest kicks off Oct. 1

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is kicking off its annual snow guessing contest on October 1st.

The contest will run until the first measurable inch of snow falls at the Tramway's Mountain station, which sits at an elevation of 8,516 feet.

The first 10 entries with the correct date of snowfall will win 4 tram admission tickets as well as a special gift memento.

Participants may enter as many times as they would like but only one date per postcard is recommended.

For more information and full contest rules, visit https://pstramway.com/snow-guessing-2022/.