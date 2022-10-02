Skip to Content
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS

A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs.

At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs.

Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location.

Two people reportedly got into a fight. One adult male got into a car and hit the other person with the vehicle.

The adult male suspect fled the scene but later returned to the house where sheriff's deputies arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

