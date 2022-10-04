Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger win Nobel Prize for physics

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have won the Nobel Prize for physics for their achievements in quantum mechanics, the organizing committee announced in Stockholm on Tuesday.

The trio won “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

Each winner has conducted experiments using “entangled quantum states,” which sees two particles behave as one and affect each other, even though they are apart.

Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger were born in France, California and Austria respectively. Their discoveries have added to and furthered the work of John Stewart Bell, whose theorem changed the scientific world’s understand of quantum mechanics.

The work of the trio “has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology,” the Royal Swedish Academy Of Sciences said.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

