October 13, 2022 7:46 PM
Woman reported missing in Morongo Basin found

Morongo Basin Sheriffs

The woman has been found:

Original Post:

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. 

Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree.

Police shared a picture of her vehicle, a black Mazda CX30 with a Colorado License Plate.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Morongo Basin Station or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (909)387-8313.

Jesus Reyes

