Sunny mild and breezy for most of the week

Much calmer weather opens the workweek, with highs that will be near our seasonal normal of 91.

A front moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday will bring some breezier conditions for tomorrow and midweek, but winds will be fairly mild compared to the weekend storm.

Expect gusts to near 25mph late Tuesday, with sustained winds near 15mph.

That front will also help to keep temperatures in check nicely through the week, with even cooler conditions headed in by the weekend.