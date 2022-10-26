Desert Care Network reports early RSV cases in children

Desert Care Network said it has had about 15 known cases of children with the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

However, Dr. Ashley Zerr a Pediatric Hospitalist for Desert Care Network said they don't test every patient for RSV, so there may be more patients who do have it.

RSV is spread through saliva, secretions, and mucus. Doctors are concerned when a child has RSV because of the severe breathing problems it can lead to.

Symptoms of RSV include fast or short breaths, grunting noises, chest caving in with each breath, and skin turning blue or purple due to lack of oxygen. For darker skin, it's important to look for changes to lips, tongue, gums, and around the eyes.

The other concern is that this virus and other seasonal respiratory illnesses have come around earlier than usual.

RSV is most commonly seen late fall through early spring.

It is recommended that parents and childcare facilities/schools take the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of illnesses.

For Strong Foundations Learning Center, the owner Tiffany Madrid said it has taken the same practices adopted at the start of the pandemic to make sure its facility is as clean as it can be.

“I have a sanitizing machine that we use at the school daily," Madrid explained. "But most importantly the teachers cleaning is most important.”

Dr. Zerr and Madrid also ask parents to keep their children home if they are experiencing cold-like symptoms.

“I think it’s just really important that parents take responsibility and accountability and keep their kids home when they’re sick," said Madrid. "It’s hard I know it’s hard but we need to rely on our family and friends because that's how we stop it from spreading and that’s how we keep our doors open.”

If your child is experiencing any of the RSV symptoms you are urged to take them to the hospital.