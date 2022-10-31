Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:10 PM

Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert

KESQ

A female juvenile was hospitalized as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle while trick or treating in a Palm Desert neighborhood.

The crash happened on Haystack Road and Highway 74 at around 7:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the child ran across the street in front of the vehicle, causing the collision. The child suffered minor injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs out of an abundance of caution.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene during the investigation.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this collision.

Westbound Haystack Road was closed temporarily to safely process the scene.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content