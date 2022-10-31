Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert

A female juvenile was hospitalized as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle while trick or treating in a Palm Desert neighborhood.

The crash happened on Haystack Road and Highway 74 at around 7:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the child ran across the street in front of the vehicle, causing the collision. The child suffered minor injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs out of an abundance of caution.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene during the investigation.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this collision.

Westbound Haystack Road was closed temporarily to safely process the scene.