Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs.

The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m.

Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home.

Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told News Channel 3 that the fire is now under control. It was contained to a garage and palm trees.

There were no injuries reported.

