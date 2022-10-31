Safety practices on Halloween

As trick-or-treaters take to the street on Monday evening, it's best to make sure you're getting around town safely.

For those who plan on trick-or-treating with their little ones here are some safety tips to follow when out and about.

Use crosswalks, and traffic signals, and look all ways when crossing.

Put electronic devices down, keep your head up and stay vigilant.

Always walk on a sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

Watch for cars that are backing up.

If your child is under 12, join them for trick-or-treating.

If you're driving on Halloween keep an eye on the road at all times. Make sure you are driving at the posted speed limit. Also, be careful when pulling into and out of driveways. Take your time getting around town.

According to the website, Safe Kids' popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm so stay alert during those hours.