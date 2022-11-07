In-person voting centers now open for the 2022 General Election

Voting Centers are opening up a day ahead of the 2022 General Election for people to cast their vote in person or drop off their mail-in ballots.

As of Friday, November 4 the Riverside County Registrar of Voters website showed a total of 1,310,928 vote-by-mail ballots were issued. Of those 214,945 of them have been returned.

Everyone who was registered to vote by October 24 received a vote-by-mail ballot. For those who still plan to send in their mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked by November 8 and received no later than November 15 to be counted.

If you don't want to vote by mail, you have the option to vote in person at one of the polling locations in Riverside County.

All of the vote centers are open on November 7 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

On Election Day, November, 8 voting centers will be open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.