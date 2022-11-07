Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert

A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert.

The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and was found dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released by the CHP.

Investigators said a second car involved was a Honda which had been parked on the roadside.

The woman driving the Ford had been driving in the freeway's second lane when she made an unsafe turn, investigators said, as the freeway turned to the left ultimately leaving the roadway, hitting the parked Honda, and then the Tamarisk trees.

An investigation into the crash's cause continued.