In Egypt, host of COP27, a small step toward green energy

BENBAN, Egypt (AP) — The Arab world’s most populous country is taking steps to convert to renewable energy. Experts say that Egypt, with near-perpetual sunshine and windy Red Sea coastlines, is well-positioned to go green. But it’s also a developing country and like others, faces obstacles in making the switch. Much of the infrastructure in Egypt is geared toward fossil fuels, with more than half of its electricity coming from natural gas. And a string of new gas discoveries may slow the country’s transition towards renewables. Egypt is also battling with an economic crisis that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

By SAMY MAGDY and JACK JEFFERY Associated Press

