Indio receives a $256K grant to expand internet access in underserved communities

The city of Indio received a $256,746 state grant to deploy high-speed broadband services to thousands of people in Downtown Indio and the Jewel neighborhood.

The Jewel neighborhood is located east of Jackson Street and north of Avenue 45. Approximately 6,500 residents, which is almost a quarter of residents in that area, lack internet access, according to city officials.

The Local Agency Technical Assistance grant from the California Public Utilities Commission will fully fund the Broadband and Last Mile Design and Engineering Project, which sets the stage for completion of the Indio’s broader Fiber Master Plan.

The project will produce the design, engineering and environmental documents needed to support the master plan.

“Internet is a necessity in today’s world and is critical to the success of individuals, students, families and businesses,” City Manager Bryan Montgomery said. “Providing affordable, reliable broadband will improve quality of life, support educational attainment, and increase the economic viability of our business community.”

In addition to improving internet access for residents, the broadband upgrades will benefit several key projects that are planned or underway, including College of the Desert’s Indio campus expansion and approximately 2 million square feet of residential and commercial development downtown.

City officials add that the project will encourage the development of reliable and cost-effective broadband services, which will have a positive economic and social impact on local communities by narrowing the digital divide and expanding innovation, educational opportunities and workforce development training.

“Expansion of fiber networks typically reaches newer homes and commercial developments, often leaving established neighborhoods with inadequate broadband,” said Ian Cozens, the City’s Director of Information Technology. “This project allows us to expand accessibility to a vital service, provide faster connections and significantly improve the lives of our community members.”

The Broadband and Last Mile Design and Engineering Project is expected to be complete by December 2024.

Learn more about the project and the Fiber Master Plan at Indio.org/departments/economic-development/fiber-master-plan.