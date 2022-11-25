Santa Claus returns to the Shops at Palm Desert

Santa Claus has come to town! On Friday, jolly old Saint Nick made his big return to the Shops at Palm Desert.

All the way from the North Pole, Santa made his grand arrival at The Shops at Palm Desert on a Fire Truck Friday morning.

He was met by the sounds of the Youtheatre Players showcasing their talent with a recital from the musical production “Elf."

News Channel 3 caught up with Santa, who shared advice on how to stay on the Nice List.

"Just be happy and safe and enjoy yourself but just be safe," Santa said.

You can check out Santa and his crew on the lower level of the mall in the center court.

Santa’s Hours 2022:

November 25th–December 15th

Monday – Saturday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Cookie break: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 PM, Cookie break: 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Location: Santa’s Sleigh in Center Court, Lower Level

December 16th–December 24th

Monday – Friday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Cookie break: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 PM, Break: 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Friday, December 23rd: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Break: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Saturday, December 24th: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Break: 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM

Location: Santa’s Sleigh in Center Court, Lower Level

Photos with Santa, Family Ugly Sweater Day

December 7th, 14th, and 21st

Time: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Santa’s Sleigh in Center Court, Lower Level

You can save time and reserve your visit in advance. Click here to reserve.

For more info visit: https://www.shopsatpalmdesert.com/santa/