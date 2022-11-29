Williams, Stroud, Hooker finalists for Maxwell as top player

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams of Southern California, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee have been named finalists for the Maxwell Award as the player of the year in college football.

The Maxwell finalists were announced Tuesday along with finalists for most of the other awards that will be presented Dec. 8 on ESPN.

Williams is throwing for more than 300 yards per game and has 34 TD passes against just three interceptions. Stroud has thrown for a nation-leading 37 touchdowns and has the highest passer rating. Hooker was leader of the nation’s No. 1 offense before an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee ended his season Nov. 19.

Other award finalists:

Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year): Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC.

Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver): Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee.

Lou Groza Award (outstanding kicker): Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State; Joshua Karty, Stanford; Jake Moody, Michigan.

Ray Guy Award (outstanding punter): Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati; Bryce Baringer, Michigan State; Adam Korsak, Rutgers.

Davey O’Brien Award (outstanding quarterback): Max Duggan, TCU; C.J. Stroud, Ohio State; Caleb Williams, USC.

Outland Trophy (outstanding interior lineman): Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh; Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern.

Jim Thorpe Award (outstanding defensive back): Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU; Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois.

Doak Walker Award (outstanding running back): Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Corum, Michigan; Bijan Robinson, Texas.

Burlsworth Trophy (outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on): Aidan O’Connell, Purdue; Carlton Martial, Troy; Stetson Bennett, Georgia.

John Mackey Award (outstanding tight end): Brock Bowers, Georgia; Michael Mayer, Notre Dame; Sam LaPorta, Iowa.

