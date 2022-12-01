Changes to nurse practitioner requirements could help underserved valley patients

California's Board of Registered Nursing approved new rules allowing nurse practitioners to treat without physician supervision. The change would allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely.

The vote took place on Nov.14, and it's one of the last steps needed to fully implement a 2020 law that will allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely.

Currently, the state requires nurse practitioners with advanced degrees and training to have a written agreement with a physician who oversees their work with patients.

As the vice president of clinical services with Desert Oasis Healthcare, Meggie Deering is eager to have these new rules address the physician shortage.

"Especially in our valley, where, you know, there's a physician shortage; So this will allow nurse practitioners to see and take care of more of our patients," said Deering.

The California Association for Nurse Practitioners also supports the new rules set to be implemented on Jan. 1, 2023. The CANP's website says, "As an organization, we exist to support the removal of restrictions on [nure pracctioner] practice so that patients can receive timely and high-quality care of all kinds." CANP says there is a growing provider shortage in California, and nurse practitioners can help close the healthcare gap.

However, the California Medical Association has expressed concerns. In a press release, the Association says, "CMA remains concerned that the nursing board has chosen to recognize work experience completed prior to passage of the regulations, as this clinical experience was not directly in preparation for independent practice."

