Locals react to potential change to blood donation rule for gay & bisexual men

In the Coachella Valley, some locals are calling for support of updating the current US Food and Drugs Administration that could allow Gay and Bisexual men who have sex with men to have a similar process as someone straight to donate their blood.

Check Out: FDA is considering a shift toward individual risk-based assessments for blood donors.

"The change would be that anyone would be able to come and donate," said Dr. Rick Axelrod, the President and CEO of Lifestream Blood Bank. "But we would be adding additional questions to our donor history questionnaire, we would be asking about particular sexual activities that people engage in, and this would be asked of gay and bisexual men, and of straight people as well."

A local Palm Springs resident remembers when his brother needed blood back in the 80s after a major surgery and could not give blood.

"I was just coming out, and I felt awful, you know, that; they wouldn't take my blood because I was gay," said Corey Ruda, a Palm Springs resident.

Dr. Rick Axelrod and Corey Ruda support the changes that could let more men who have sex with men in monogamous relationships donate blood.