Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license

The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license.

According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state. The deal will include a one-year suspension followed by a four-year license restriction.

Navarro had hired Fabian Hector Herrera, 36, to arrest David Spann, 33 for allegedly violating his bail agreement. Spann was shot and killed in his Palm Springs home in April 2021.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department officials said there was no warrant out for Spann's arrest by a law enforcement agency. Officials added that Herrera was not allowed to have weapons because of his criminal history of two previous felony convictions.

Herrera was not a licensed bail agent and wasn't allowed to have a gun because of his criminal history of two previous felony convictions, officials said.

Herrera's defense attorney, Raj Maline, said his client thought he was allowed to work as a bounty hunter and was following orders from the bail agency when he went to arrest Spann.

Bodycam footage of the shooting was released last year

In January, the family of Davin Spann filed a lawsuit suing multiple parties, including the city of Palm Springs. Court documents show that the suit alleges the defendants are liable for wrongful death, among other damages.

Herrera and his mother, Lisa Vargas, who was at the scene of the shooting, were arrested and charged with murder. Both face a potential life sentence if convicted.

