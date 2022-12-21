CCPD hosts active shooter drill at Cathedral City High School

It’s a scene that looks all too real, students running out of the line of fire while on campus. This was part of an active shooter training organized by the Cathedral City Police Department.

Elijah Juarez is one of the theater students who volunteered in Wednesday’s training.

“It makes me feel safe, it makes me feel like I’m fine here, and if something like that were to happen that everyone would be okay and that the police would know what to do,” Juarez said.

This was the largest active shooter drill organized by the CCPD. Police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers all under the same roof carrying out the same drills.

“So, if we ever do have to respond, hopefully never. But if we do any response out here in the valley, we all know what we're doing and we do it the same way,” said CCPD's Sgt. Andrew Diaz.

And with more than 600 mass shootings occurring in the US as of this year, CCPD said they can use this training for any other kind of critical incident.

“Number one is get inside and stop the shooter. Secondly, is working with the fire department to get personnel inside of the area to start triaging victims, treating them and evacuating them,” Diaz said.

“How these are becoming more common, i feel like it is going to be a little more mandatory for some schools,” Juarez said.

CCPD recommends that parents speak to their children about the reality of mass shootings - and that students follow whatever training their school provides.

“But also being aware, situationally aware of other students maybe have, you know, any kids going through depression or giving another kind of warning signs or maybe even threats,” Diaz said.

It’s all in an effort to keep students - and the community safe.