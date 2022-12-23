Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Toyota Corolla Thursday afternoon in Yucca Valley.

The crash was reported at about 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue.

According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, deputies learned that a white Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the number one lane of Twentynine Palms Highway, approaching Hanford Avenue. At the same time, a grey Toyota Corolla was also traveling east on Twentynine Palms Highway.

Based on driver and witness statements, authorities said it appeared that traffic was stopped on Twentynine Palms Highway and the motorcyclist failed to see traffic ahead of him.

The motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying his motorcycle down and colliding into the rear of the Corolla.

The motorcyclist was transported by San Bernardino County Fire to Hi-Desert Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, authorities said.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

Authorities confirmed that it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.