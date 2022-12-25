Man recovering after dog attack in Joshua Tree

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say two German Shepherd dogs were placed in quarantine after a man was attacked in Joshua Tree.

Investigators reported the incident happened on Saturday after 12:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of Center Street.

A concerned citizen reportedly called 9-1-1 to report that two large dogs were aggressively running toward pedestrians. Then, officials said another citizen called 9-1-1 to report a man had been attacked by one of the dogs.

Investigators said deputies found the victim, who suffered puncture bite marks on his leg. The dogs were reportedly located several yards away.

As a safety precaution, officials sent out public service announcements to business owners and customers nearby.

Investigators said Morongo Basin Animal Control officials responded and captured both animals. The dogs' owner also reportedly assisted officials.

Both dogs were apparently taken away for quarantine precautions.

Investigators asked for anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Also, anyone who wished to remain anonymous were asked to contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

