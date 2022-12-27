Bicyclist suffers major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Palm Springs
Police shut down a road for several hours in Palm Springs following a crash Tuesday afternoon.
E Ramon from Paseo Dorotea to S El Cielo was closed in both directions for a little over three hours. The road was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
The road was shut down due to a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department.
Araiza said the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police added.
The roadway was shut down while the PSPD Traffic Team completed its investigation.
If you were a witness to this collision, police ask that you contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.