Bicyclist suffers major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Palm Springs

Police shut down a road for several hours in Palm Springs following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

E Ramon from Paseo Dorotea to S El Cielo was closed in both directions for a little over three hours. The road was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.

The road was shut down due to a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department.

Araiza said the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police added.

The roadway was shut down while the PSPD Traffic Team completed its investigation.

If you were a witness to this collision, police ask that you contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

