Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle

Police have shut down a road in Palm Springs following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

E Ramon from Paseo Dorotea to S El Cielo is closed in both directions, police announced at around 5:30 p.m.

The road was shut down due to a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department.

Araiza said the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

PSPD's traffic team is responding to assume the investigation.

There was no word on how long the road will be closed.

