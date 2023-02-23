Skip to Content
Thousands of customers remain without power in the Salton City area

Imperial Irrigation District crews continue to work to restore power to over 1,000 customers still affected by an outage caused by Tuesday's strong winds.

Tuesday's winds knocked down 76 power poles around the area, leading to classes being canceled at two Coachella Valley Unified School District schools.

Originally, about 2,500 customers were left without power, however, crews have been able to restore power to more than half of them.

Approximately 1,150 customers still don't have power in the Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, and Desert Shores area.

Officials said Complete restoration could take 5 to 10 days.

News Channel 3's Miyoshi Price will have the latest on the outage and efforts to help customers affected. She'll have a live report at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

For assistance accessing resources, Imperial County Department of social services clients and those who may qualify can call (760) 337-6800 for further assistance.

