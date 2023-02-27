Eisenhower Health CEO discusses hospital’s expanded cardiovascular institute project

Big and potentially life-saving changes are coming to Eisenhower Health over the next few years.

The Rancho Mirage-based hospital is creating a cardiovascular institute which will make it one of the most modern and state-of-the-art centers for heart care in the nation.

The $156-million project includes the construction of a four-story outpatient center, expansion of a cardiovascular pavilion, and the new Renker Wellness Center.

So far, most of the money raised has been through private donors.

The hospital says the project comes at a critical time since heart failure in the valley is expected to increase 45 percent in the next five years.

"Eisenhower, we're basically full, there's no room at the inn. It's been very busy. Our clinics are at capacity, our interventional laboratories are at capacity, and our cardiac rehab programs are at capacity. So this new cardiac institute is going to provide much better access to patients to access our cardiac services," said Marty Massiello, president & CEO of Eisenhower Health.

For more information on the cardiovascular institute visit: https://eisenhowerhealth.org/